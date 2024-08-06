Odisha resumes DGP appointment process with five names on empanelment list

BHUBANESWAR: After months of delay, the process to appoint the new Director General of Police (DGP) resumed with the State Police Headquarters asking three DG-ranked officers to submit their biodata as part of the ‘procedure’.

“Please furnish your biodata covering all the points in the prescribed format including academic achievements for onward submission to Home department, Odisha,” a letter issued to IPS officers Arun Kumar Ray (1988 batch), SM Narvane (1989) and YB Khurania (1990) read.

The letter, issued on August 4, pertained to ‘furnishing proposal for convening the Empanelment Committee meeting for selection of the DGP (Head of Police Force) of Odisha’.

While the letter generated confusion with former officers questioning the rationale behind seeking the biodata of just three officers for the empanelment, official sources said it was a routine procedure as three officers had missed out on filling certain details like their academic achievements when their names were sent for the empanelment committee last year.

Sources privy to the matter said the previous government had not submitted certain clarifications raised by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after sending seven names for empanelment which is why the process remained incomplete. Instead, it appointed 1990 batch IPS officer Arun Kumar Sarangi as the acting DGP who continued through the general elections.