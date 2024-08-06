Potato prices drop in Ganjam but public still feels the pinch

BERHAMPUR: The scarcity of potatoes in Ganjam district, including Berhampur, has reduced to a large extent, but high prices continue to affect the public. While the price of potatoes had soared to Rs 55-60 per kg due to non-supply, it has now decreased to Rs 34-37 per kg thanks to adequate supply from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to wholesalers at Panderigadia market, including Ramkrishna Aloo Bhandar and Subash and Sons, four truckloads from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal arrived on Monday. Earlier, the market received potatoes from Nainital in Uttarakhand, but for over two decades, West Bengal potatoes have replaced them.

“We used to receive our orders from Nainital after 3-4 days, but from West Bengal, potatoes arrive within a day,” said Jogeswar Sahu, a trader in the market. He said despite UP potatoes being cheaper, buyers prefer those from West Bengal due to satisfaction and misconceptions.

Sahu criticised the state government for making faulty plans without foresight. He pointed out the lack of cold storage facilities and inadequate support for potato production. “The potato mission started in the state was a failure,” he added, blaming the government’s indifferent attitude for demoralising potato cultivators.

Sahu, who tried potato cultivation last year, said, “I purchased 100 kg of potato seeds from the horticulture department, but the yield was very low, hardly 20 kg, and the potatoes were small and odd-sized.” He also mentioned that the seeds were sold just before their expiry date.

Horticulture officials attributed the low production to infertile soil. Regarding the delay in supply, they stated that seeds are sold to farmers in November and it was the responsibility of the horticulture directorate. However, the officials expressed hope that the new government would address these issues and provide proper guidance for potato cultivation in Ganjam, where the land is conducive to growing potatoes.