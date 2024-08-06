Tragic road accident claims lives of man, two children on Bamebari-Ranasal highway, Odisha

BARBIL: A 42-year-old man, his son and another child were killed in a road mishap on Bamebari-Ranasal state highway within Joda police limits on Monday.

As per eyewitnesses, Krisna Bhusal of Azad Basti was enroute to DAV School at Joda with his six-year-old son Nikit and another student Ganesh Sharma, son of Santosh Sharma when his two-wheeler was hit by a 16-wheeler truck near old PHD godown.

As Krisna and the children fell on the road, another speeding truck crushed them under its wheels, killing them on the spot. Sources said while Nikit was a student of UKG, Ganesh was a Class I student.

Soon after the mishap, locals staged a road blockade in front of the school. Additional SP Dillip Kumar Nayak, Barbil tehsildar D Subhadarsi Joshi and SDPO Priyas Ranjan Chhotray rushed to the spot and held discussions with the agitators. The officials assured the locals that a service road and speed breakers will be constructed at the spot. Besides, CCTV cameras will be installed near the school.