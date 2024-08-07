After string of fatalities, CPM MLA urges traffic reforms on Odisha's NH-520

ROURKELA: Tragedy struck on July 10 when three family members, including two minor siblings, were killed, and two others critically injured after an SUV collided with an erratically parked truck on National Highway (NH)-520 near Rengalbeda within Koida police limits, in Sundargarh district.

Just eight days later, on July 18, three workers repairing the same highway were run over by a speeding truck near Rajamunda within Lahunipada police limits.

Another incident occurred on July 23, when an overspeeding truck ran over three youths walking along NH-520 near Tora within Koida police limits.

These consecutive fatal accidents call for an improved traffic management and enforcement on NH-520 on an urgent basis. But despite the rising death toll, local police and administration have allegedly appeared unresponsive to the crisis.

However, Bonai MLA Laxman Munda of the CPM raised the issue in the Odisha Legislative Assembly on the surge in accident fatalities on NH- 520, amid the heavy traffic of mineral transport vehicles in the Koida Mining Circle (KMC). He urged the government to strengthen traffic management on NH-520 from Rajamunda to Panikoili to reduce accidents and ensure the highway is safe and congestion-free for commuters.

Speaking to TNIE, Munda expressed concerns about the thousands of multi-axle trucks from KMC limits and beyond that congest the highway, making it perilous for local residents. “The frequent congestion and constant movement of heavy vehicles pose hazards, particularly for students of the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya at Kusumdihi and ambulances transporting critical patients,” he said emphasising the need for adequate truck parking lots at strategic points to prevent erratic parking on the highway.

He also called for mine owners to provide sufficient parking space near their operations. Furthermore, he demanded strict measures against rash and reckless driving, along with a comprehensive traffic management approach to enhance safety on NH-520.