BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha setting an ambitious target of becoming a 500 billion dollar economy by 2036 and 1.5 trillion dollar by 2047, NITI Aayog has come forward to support the government in preparing two vision documents to realise the goal of Viksit Odisha in line with Viksit Bharat.

Chief executive officer of NITI Aayog BVR Subrahmanyam on Tuesday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seba Bhawan and discussed the roadmap for the grand vision for the state.

Subrahmanyam said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special focus on Odisha’s development. Every state needs to grow exponentially to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat. In case of Odisha, we will support in preparation of two vision documents - one for 2036 and another for 2047.”

The chief minister said that Odisha has huge potential in different sectors. What is needed is a vision statement to realise the potential and achieve the goal of Viksit Odisha by 2036 when it will celebrate the centenary of its statehood, and 2047 when India will commemorate the 100th year of its independence. “Odisha desires to contribute significantly to the rise of the country and become a growth-engine of India by 2047. It targets to become a 500 billion dollar economy by 2036 to commemorate 100 years of its formation. We also desire to be a 1.5 trillion dollar economy by 2047,” he said.