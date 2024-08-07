One dies, five critically injured in gas leak at Orissa Metaliks

JHARSUGUDA: A 38-year-old worker died while five others are in critical condition after leakage of carbon monoxide gas at the MCC room of Orissa Metaliks in Budipadar area within Sadar police limits here on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Barun Pradhan of Kechobahal within Brajarajnagar police limits. The incident took place at around 11 am. On being informed, local police swung into action to ensure safety measures were implemented.

“The victims were rushed to Samaleswari Hospital where Pradhan succumbed during treatment. Condition of the five others is critical and they are admitted in intensive care unit,” sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) US Singh said.

Meanwhile expressing outrage, other workers locked the factory’s main gate in protest demanding `50 lakh compensation besides monthly payment of Rs 20,000 to the family of the deceased.

Assistant director of Factories and Boilers Archana Das said the injured included Jagabandhu Mahanta, Sadashiv Pradhan, Arpit Mishra, Chhote Thakur Meher and Ramesh Naik.

“The workers were in the MCC room of the plant near the Pulverised Coal Injection area where the mishap occurred. The blast furnace was shut down following an inspection in the evening and will remain closed until safety compliance is met,” she said. Probe is on, Singh said.