Siblings die, another injured in road mishap in Odisha

JAJPUR: Two persons including a minor were killed while another person was grievously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Kaudikhola Chhak on NH-53 within Balichandrapur police limits of Jajpur district on Tuesday night.

The deceased Subham Singh (21) and Kalpana Singh (13) are siblings and belong to Baratha village. The injured, Krupasindhu Singh (50), was taken to a local hospital and later shifted to SCB MCH after his condition deteriorated. The truck driver, meanwhile, is absconding.

Following the incident, locals blocked the road demanding compensation to the family of the deceased and arrest of the driver.

The blockade was lifted after intervention of Balichandrapur and Dharmasala police.