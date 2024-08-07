Social activist Damodar Sahu to get Sarala Devi Puraskar

BHUBANESWAR: Social activist Damodar Sahu will receive the second Sarala Devi Puraskar. The award will be given away on August 9 on the occasion of the 121st birth anniversary of freedom fighter Sarala Devi at an event in the state capital.

The event will be organised by Sarala Devi Memorial Trust and Jagatsinghpur Vikash Parishad. Chairman of the trust Pradosh Pattnaik said apart from Sahu, social activist Gourang Hota, writers Anita Panda and Renuka Mishra, educationist Jyotsna Mohapatra, researcher V Rajendra Raju and Suryaranjan Mohanty and religious researcher Sangram Acharya will be felicitated on the occasion.

The event will be attended by Industries Minister Sampad Charan Swain.