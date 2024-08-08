Odisha vigilance raids Athagarh BDO, recover large amount of cash, jewellery, investments

CUTTACK: The state Vigilance on Wednesday conducted raids on Athagarh block development officer (BDO) Pradeep Kumar Sahu and unearthed cash amounting to Rs 6,11,770, around 300 gram of gold ornaments, a diamond necklace, silver ornaments weighing about 500 gram, investment in mutual funds, bank and insurance deposits worth Rs 47,24,853, two four-wheelers and three two-wheelers.

Sahu and his family were also found to own a building at Bhalibadi near Old Police Station in Khurda, another building at Raj Sunakhala in Nayagarh, one 2-BHK flat at Shree Enclave in Goutam Nagar of Bhubaneswar and three plots in Khurda and Raj Sunakhala. A bank locker at SBI, Main Branch in Bhubaneswar is also yet to be opened.

On receiving allegation against Sahu of amassing disproportionate assets (DA) to his known sources of income, the anti-corruption wing carried out simultaneous searches at eight locations linked to him.