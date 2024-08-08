Potato price goes up in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Inadequate supply of potato from other states has jacked up the price of the commodity in Ganjam district.

The price of the tuber had started easing since July 30 after resumption in supply from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. In August, the wholesale markets in the district including Berhampur received eight truckloads of potato on an average. But on Wednesday, the supply was reduced drastically and the markets received just two truckloads of the tuber including one for the wholesale market in silk city.

The price of one of the most vital components in Odia kitchens had come down from Rs 55 per kg to Rs 33 per kg but went up to Rs 38 per kg on the day. “We have indented three truckloads for Thursday but the price would increase further,” warned wholesalers of Bada Bazaar in Berhampur city. They said the price is bound to rise as in each bag of potato, around 2 to 3 kg are rotten. The traders alleged truck drivers are being asked to pay Rs 50,000 to cross into Odisha from West Bengal. This has been discouraging the suppliers from the neighbouring state to send more trucks to Odisha.

Sources in Ganjam civil supplies office said the wholesalers have been asked to inform the higher-ups of any further development. Not only potato but the prices of other vegetables too have surged in the district.