Teacher axed for ‘molesting’ girl student in Odisha village

KENDRAPARA: A high school teacher in Rajnagar block was placed under suspension on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl student.

The action was taken after the district education officer directed the block education officer (BEO) to visit the school, investigate and submit a report.

“We investigated the matter at the school and confirmed that the teacher molested the girl last week, leading to his suspension. However, the victim’s parents chose not to file an FIR against the teacher,” said BEO of Rajnagar Chittaranjan Sahoo. The mother of the class VI student said her daughter was reluctant to go to school. On asking her, she said the teacher took her to a room and molested her. “I could not believe that a teacher could do this,” the victim’s mother said.

Rajnagar IIC Ajay Kumar Jena stated, “It is up to the victim or her parents to register an FIR against the accused teacher. The police cannot take suo motu action.” A lawyer Subas Das said, “Many victims stay silent due to the stigma attached to being a sexual assault victim.”