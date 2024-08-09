Brave 60-year-old woman foils kidnapping attempt, saves granddaughter in Odisha

PARADIP: A 60-year-old woman displayed exemplary courage and presence of mind by rescuing her granddaughter from a kidnapper on Wednesday night.

As per reports, Nirmala Behera runs a hotel in Biswali. Her husband, Sankar had left for the market to buy chicken for the hotel leaving her and their seven-year-old granddaughter at the eatery. The couple’s son Kailash too was not at the hotel. Taking advantage of the situation, one Chandan Das (35) of Marsaghai in Kendrapara district visited the hotel and introduced himself as the minor’s uncle.

As Nirmala was busy preparing meals for customers, Das attempted to kidnap the girl, who screamed for help. Upon hearing her cries, Nirmala appealed for assistance. However, as nobody came forward to help her, she chased Das and attacked him, tearing his dress. Her courageous act enabled her to rescue her granddaughter from the clutches of Das who was detained by locals. Nirmala later filed an FIR at Paradip Lock police station against Das. Paradip Lock IIC Kulamani Sethi lauded Nirmala and said Das was arrested.

In another incident, a woman was assaulted and molested by an unidentified individual in Atalamala village within Jagatsinghpur police limits. The victim defended herself, injuring the attacker, who managed to flee. She has filed an FIR at Jagatsinghpur police station and an investigation is underway to apprehend the suspect.

Additionally, two kidnappers, Samir Alli and Sandip Kant, were detained by the Railway Police Force while attempting to take a minor girl to Bengaluru by train. The girl had been kidnapped from the Krisnanandpur area, and a missing person case was registered last Tuesday.