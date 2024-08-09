Jajpur man surrenders after fatally stabbing wife over family dispute

JAJPUR: A 52-year-old man, on Thursday, surrendered before Mangalpur police after allegedly stabbing his wife to death over family dispute in Narayanpur village in Jajpur district.

The accused has been identified as Abhimanyu Sahoo and the deceased Sabita Sahoo (47), of Narayanpur village.

As per reports, Abhimanyu, an electrician by profession, was married to Sabita for around 25 years and they had a turbulent relationship for the last several years as they had no children. They reportedly blamed each other for not being blessed with a child.

On Wednesday, Sabita picked up an argument with Abhimanyu over a minor domestic issue when the latter returned home from work. Soon the argument between the couple turned into a violent quarrel. In a fit of rage Abhimanyu stabbed his wife leaving her bleeding profusely. Soon Abhimanyu fled the village and surrendered before the local police on Wednesday night.

When the accused’s mother, who was out of home, returned, she found Sabita lying in a pool of blood. She then raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed to the spot.

Sabita was immediately taken to Mangalpur Community Health Centre (CHC), where the doctor declared her dead on arrival.

Jajpur SDPO Satyabrata Lenka said that Abhimanyu has been arrested under relevant IPC sections, while Sabita’s body has been sent for post-mortem. The accused was forwarded to the local court and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, he said.