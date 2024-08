BHUBANESWAR: Voicing jubilation over the stupendous achievement of the Indian hockey team in winning back-to-back medals at Olympics, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced cash rewards for the players and support staff for clinching the bronze medal in Paris by defeating Spain on Thursday.

Congratulating Amit Rohidas, the only player from Odisha in the national team, the chief minister announced a special cash award of Rs 4 crore for him. He also announced a cash award of Rs 15 lakh for each player and Rs 10 lakh each for the support staff for their stellar performance.

Majhi spoke to the skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Rohidas over phone and congratulated them for the victory. He conveyed his best wishes to coach Craig Fulton, all other players and support staff for bringing laurels to the country and invited all the team members to visit Odisha.

Talking to mediapersons at Lok Seba Bhawan, the chief minister said, “I extended my heartiest congratulations to the victorious Indian hockey team. The bronze medal is the outcome of our unwavering support for the game over the years.”

“The entire state feels proud for this stupendous success. In Odisha, hockey holds a special place in the hearts. This success of the Indian team will continue to inspire the sportspersons and sports lovers of the state and the country as well. I have invited the entire team to Odisha,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the Indian Hockey Team on winning consecutive bronze medals in the Olympics after so many decades. “Indeed a historic and very very special moment for India. The Indian team’s historic medal at Paris Olympics 2024 has swelled every Indian’s heart in pride. It is also a deeply emotional moment for me personally. May this bring back the halcyon days for hockey, bringing more and more laurels for the country,” he posted on X.