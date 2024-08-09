Odisha HC reserves judgment on writ appeal over Sun Temple photographers' licences

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on the writ appeal against the order of a single judge on the issue of granting licence to photographers for operating at the Sun Temple in Konark.

The issue related to a dispute which was raised after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) fixed matriculation as minimum qualification for the photographers to get licence to operate at the 13th century monument which is a major tourist attraction of the state.

The issue first reached the high court when photographers issued licence by the ASI moved the high court in 2015 with the grievance that unchecked operation of photographers at the Sun Temple was adversely affecting their livelihood. A single judge disposed of the petition on January 5, 2022 with an order that said, “It follows that apart from tourists, only those who have valid licence for purpose of conducting photography in precincts of protected monuments are to be allowed to enter.”

After the high court order, the ASI adopted a policy under which it issued licence only to those photographers who fulfilled the minimum matriculation qualification criteria to operate at the Sun Temple.

The writ appeal was filed on January 25, 2022 on the ground that the policy affected the livelihood of 154 photographers who had been operating inside the temple for decades.