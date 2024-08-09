Odisha to halt new liquor shop licenses amid speculation of prohibition

BHUBANESWAR: Amid speculations that the BJP may implement prohibition to fulfil its promise of creating a Nasha Mukt (addiction free) Odisha by 2029, the government on Thursday announced that it will not grant license for opening of new liquor shops in the state.

Making the announcement, Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said, “We have decided not to permit opening of new liquor shops in the state. As the existing excise policy of the state has some flaws, efforts are on to bring necessary changes to maintain transparency. Our main objective is to stop illicit liquor trade in the state.”

He said illicit liquor trade was a major challenge for the government. “We have made some interim changes to the existing excise policy to add teeth to the fight against the menace. However, the new excise policy to be framed for next year will have over-reaching revamp to bring in transparency and plug all loopholes to curb illicit trade,” added the minister.

The fears over total prohibition in the state were fuelled by the statement of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities minister Nityananda Gond that a ban on liquor sale could be imposed. Attending a function to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 24, Gond said government will explore feasibility of imposing prohibition in the state.