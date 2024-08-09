Over 50 students fall ill after consuming contaminated mid-day meals in Balasore

BALASORE: Tension erupted in Soro on Thursday after more than 50 students from a high school fell ill, allegedly due to consuming a mid-day meal contaminated with a dead lizard.

The incident occurred at Udainarayan High School in Shikrapur village, where students from Class I to Class X are enrolled.

Sources said the students, both boys and girls, were served cooked rice and dal, prepared by the school cook, during the noon meal. Panic struck when the cook found a dead lizard in the rice while serving it to the students. But by then more than 100 students had already consumed the meal.

As soon as the headmistress Kabita Soren, was informed, she asked to stop serving the food immediately.

Shortly after, two students from Classes IV and V reported feeling unwell, showing symptoms like vomiting and stomach ache. The school authorities immediately shifted them to the Soro community health centre (CHC) for treatment. As more students began to experience similar symptoms, they too were rushed to the CHC.

Upon learning of the incident, local MLA Madhab Dhada, along with members of the school management committee, visited the CHC to assess the condition of the affected students. He confirmed that the students fell ill after consuming the contaminated rice in MDM. “I have requested the doctors at the CHC to ensure the students receive proper care. The block education officer, district education officer, and collector have have been informed of the incident,” Dhada stated.

Headmistress Soren acknowledged the cook’s negligence, confirming that the lizard was found in the rice. “Both the cook and an assistant were responsible for preparing the meal,” she added.

Doctors at the CHC confirmed that the affected students are currently undergoing treatment, and a health team from the district headquarters has collected rice samples for testing to determine the exact cause of the illness. Hospital in-charge of the CHC Dr. Satya Narayan Nayak said treatment is on.

“I would advise the students not to panic. Some students have been discharged from the hospital and some are under treatment. They will be discharged on Friday,” he said.