RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Odisha for five-day visit

BHUBANESWAR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday arrived in Odisha on a five-day visit to attend the All India Pranta Seva Pramukh meeting at Puri.

On his arrival here, Bhagwat went to the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti (UBSS), an RSS office in Mancheswar area, where he will stay for the day.

RSS sources said on August 9, Bhagwat will visit Puri where the national meet of one of the Sangh’s service wing will be held. After offering prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple, he will visit Gobardhan Peeth to meet Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati. He will spent the night in Puri.

The RSS chief will attend the Pranta Seva Pramukh meeting in the pilgrim town on August 10 and 11. After the programme, Bhagwat will leave Odisha on August 12, said senior RSS functionary Sumanta Panda. On the day, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and his two deputies KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida met Bhagwat at UBSS office.