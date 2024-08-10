Comprehensive drainage system for Sambalpur soon

SAMBALPUR: Even as the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) claims to have implemented measures to tackle possible waterlogging this monsoon, it is now all set to develop a comprehensive drainage system in the city.
Waterlogging issues are more severe in low-lying areas of the city including Sakhipara, Chandan Nagar, Charbhati, Mandalia, Binakhandi, Balibandha, Govindtola, Hirakud Colony, Housing Board Colony, Modipara and Kumbharpara, mostly due to the old and narrow drains in these localities.
The problem generally begins from early July. However, the situation at present is still under control owing to lower than usual rainfall this year. While the city received 361 mm rainfall in July, which is around 30 per cent less than normal, this month it has recorded 220 mm rains so far.
Meanwhile, the pre-monsoon desiltation drive is already over in across 200 drains in low-lying areas and the drains are now being manually cleaned and declogged at regular intervals to keep them ready for heavy downpour. This apart, the two high-power pumping stations at Balibandha and Binakhandi of the city have been made operational and servicing of the other pump sets also done.
Asserting that the situation is under control at this point, deputy commissioner of SMC Shankar Sahu said the city usually faces waterlogging due to backwater from Hirakud Dam which enter when more than 26 gates are opened amid monsoon rainfall.
“But we are ready to deal with every adversity. While steps have been taken to prevent waterlogging, in case a flood-like situation occurs, three of our permanent flood relief shelters are ready. This apart, we have identified 30 temporary relief centres. Likewise, logistics for evacuating people is also ready. However, we hope such a situation doesn’t come up,” he said.
Similarly, SMC is also preparing for a major overhaul of the drainage system in the city. On July 5 this year, Sambalpur MP and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had informed that the state government had invited a tender to prepare a master plan for the drainage system of the city.
When Sahu was asked about its current status, he said a committee comprising executive engineers, officials of all the line departments and technical experts was formed to recommend an agency which would carry out the work of the master plan.
SMC commissioner, Vedbhushan said a survey will be conducted before the preparation of the final master plan.