Comprehensive drainage system for Sambalpur soon

SAMBALPUR: Even as the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) claims to have implemented measures to tackle possible waterlogging this monsoon, it is now all set to develop a comprehensive drainage system in the city.

Waterlogging issues are more severe in low-lying areas of the city including Sakhipara, Chandan Nagar, Charbhati, Mandalia, Binakhandi, Balibandha, Govindtola, Hirakud Colony, Housing Board Colony, Modipara and Kumbharpara, mostly due to the old and narrow drains in these localities.

The problem generally begins from early July. However, the situation at present is still under control owing to lower than usual rainfall this year. While the city received 361 mm rainfall in July, which is around 30 per cent less than normal, this month it has recorded 220 mm rains so far.

Meanwhile, the pre-monsoon desiltation drive is already over in across 200 drains in low-lying areas and the drains are now being manually cleaned and declogged at regular intervals to keep them ready for heavy downpour. This apart, the two high-power pumping stations at Balibandha and Binakhandi of the city have been made operational and servicing of the other pump sets also done.