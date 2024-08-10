Pandian’s chopper visits under probe, says Odisha minister

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated a probe into the helicopter visits of former 5T chairman VK Pandian across the state before the elections and the expenses incurred for it.

Informing this to mediapersons here on Friday, minister for Commerce and Transport Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said that the investigation is in progress and will be completed soon.

Stating that the matter will be thoroughly probed, he said that appropriate action will be taken if any irregularity is found. The minister said there is a set of rules on who are entitled to avail helicopter facility. “Action will be taken against anyone flouting these clearly laid down norms. The BJP government is vigilant with a focus on zero tolerance against corruption,” he said.

Pandian had visited all the 147 Assembly constituencies most of the time using helicopters six months before elections. The BJP had then alleged that government funds to the tune of Rs 500 crore had been spent on his tours across the state. It was also alleged that helipads were constructed with government funds for the visit of the ex-bureaucrat.