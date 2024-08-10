Team Tejaswini to manage TPWODL office in Rourkela

ROURKELA: In a pioneering initiative aimed at promoting women’s empowerment and gender equality, Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) dedicated its Uditnagar Electrical Sub-Division at Rourkela to its lady staff on Thursday.

The initiative aims to create a supportive environment where women can thrive and excel in their professional roles in the power distribution sector. By transforming the electrical sub-division into a women-only workspace, TPWODL demonstrates its commitment to fostering an inclusive culture and providing equal opportunities to all employees.

The newly-formed ‘Team Tejaswini’ consists of female employees who will be in charge of electricity distribution. The team includes a sub-divisional officer (SDO), junior engineer, electrical section officer (ESO), commercial officer, and other employees across four electrical section offices. The electrical sub-division office has been equipped with modern facilities and resources to support their work. Addressing a meeting to mark the occasion, deputy commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Pallavi Nayak said Team Tejaswini would create a unique identity in electricity distribution services in Rourkela and the rest of western Odisha.

TPWODL CEO Parveen Kumar Verma, other senior officers and employees were present.