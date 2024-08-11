High tension wire snaps, 20 labourers escape unhurt in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Over 20 labourers miraculously escaped from being electrocuted on Saturday in Shatrusolo village of Ganjam district.

The incident occurred while paddy transplantation was underway in the fields of one Dilip Polai. After lunch, as the labourers entered the waterlogged field, they noticed a snapped 11 KV power conductor hanging dangerously overhead. Sensing danger, they rushed to the embankments, escaping disaster.

Local authorities were immediately informed, and power service was disconnected by the electricity department.

Villagers expressed their frustration, alleging that the power conductor had been hanging precariously for several days, yet no preventive action was taken by the power distribution company, TPSODL. “According to regulations, electric staff are supposed to maintain strict vigilance over power lines and poles, especially those passing through farmlands,” they said.

However, the villagers also alleged that inspections are only conducted after accidents occur. They urged TPSODL to conduct regular inspections to prevent similar incidents in the future.