Odisha government to provide three kg potatoes at Rs 100 in state capital

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the prevailing potato crisis in the state, Odisha government has decided to provide three kg of the tuber at Rs 100 to the ration card holders of Bhubaneswar. The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department on Saturday started the process to provide 10 packets of potatoes to each dealer.

The dealers have been instructed to provide 3 kg potatoes to families of all ration card holders at Rs 100. The process will continue till the market rates stabilise. The government has procured adequate stock of potatoes for the purpose, said a senior official.

On the day, the department officials conducted raids in Unit-I market of Bhubaneswar and directed retailers to sell potatoes at the price fixed by the government. The officials also warned them of strong action if they are found selling the tuber at more than Rs 32 to Rs 35 per kg.

Meanwhile, Opposition BJD alleged that the potato crisis has become acute due to lack of commitment from the government to resolve the issue. It asked the state government to impose ESMA to bring down the price of potatoes and other vegetables.

Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick said despite claims by the government of resolving the crisis, potatoes are being sold at Rs 50 per kg at various markets of Bhubaneswar and other places of the state. The state government is aware of the fact that hoarding by some traders has led to the increase in price. But there are discrepancies between the statements of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on the issue and action taken by the government to resolve the crisis, she alleged.

Referring to the decision taken by the state government to procure potatoes from NAFED to overcome the crisis within a week, Mallick said the situation will not become normal within next 15 days.