Orissa HC orders Utkal University to compensate employees for 16 years of unpaid higher-position work

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday pulled up Utkal University in the peculiar case of an employee at its computer centre who was made to work for 16 years in a higher post without being paid the pay attached to it by obtaining from him an undertaking that he would not claim financial benefit.

“This is absolutely iniquitous and cannot be countenanced in law. Had it been a stop-gap arrangement for a limited period also, the matter would have been different. But here is a case where the employee has been made to work in the higher post for as long as 16 years,” the single judge bench of Justice Sashikanta Mishra observed.

Justice Mishra said, “Thus, the authorities are found to have displayed an ad hoc attitude, whereby an employee was made to work in a higher post without being paid the pay scale attached to it. Obviously, a public institution like Utkal University cannot be expected to adopt such an approach to the detriment of its employees.”

Subhankar Das, a programmer at the computer centre, was kept in-charge of the system manager post from February 26, 2005 till he retired on June 30, 2021 without promotion to the post and the pay scale attached to it. He was first appointed as computer operator on September 1,1990 and later appointed as programmer of the computer centre from October 1, 1996.