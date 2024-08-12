2.5 lakh students await new uniforms to celebrate Independence Day in Odisha

ROURKELA: Around 2.5 lakh students under the Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) from classes I to VIII will most likely celebrate Independence Day in their old uniforms this year as the authorities concerned may take another couple of months to procure the outfits.

Sources said the district project coordinator to SSA on behalf of the Sundargarh collector had on July 24 invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested SME manufacturing units or women self-help group (WSHG) tailoring units for supply of uniforms at block level.

Accordingly, 17 block education officers (BEOs) have been authorised to select SME manufacturing or WSHG units. For each student Rs 500 has been earmarked for supply of two pairs of uniforms. Male students would get two pairs of uniforms comprising blue pants and shirts, while female students from classes I to V would receive two pairs of uniforms comprising blue frocks. Similarly, girl students from classes VI to VIII would get two pairs of uniforms comprising blue kameez, white salwar and white dupatta.

Reliable sources said the last date for receiving EOI was August 5 and it is not yet known how many interested suppliers applied before the BEOs. They said the district at present lacks adequate SME manufacturing and WSHG tailoring units and whichever such units are available, do not have the capacity to meet the bulk demand.