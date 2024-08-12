2.5 lakh students await new uniforms to celebrate Independence Day in Odisha

ROURKELA: Around 2.5 lakh students under the Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) from classes I to VIII will most likely celebrate Independence Day in their old uniforms this year as the authorities concerned may take another couple of months to procure the outfits.
Sources said the district project coordinator to SSA on behalf of the Sundargarh collector had on July 24 invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested SME manufacturing units or women self-help group (WSHG) tailoring units for supply of uniforms at block level.
Accordingly, 17 block education officers (BEOs) have been authorised to select SME manufacturing or WSHG units. For each student Rs 500 has been earmarked for supply of two pairs of uniforms. Male students would get two pairs of uniforms comprising blue pants and shirts, while female students from classes I to V would receive two pairs of uniforms comprising blue frocks. Similarly, girl students from classes VI to VIII would get two pairs of uniforms comprising blue kameez, white salwar and white dupatta.
Reliable sources said the last date for receiving EOI was August 5 and it is not yet known how many interested suppliers applied before the BEOs. They said the district at present lacks adequate SME manufacturing and WSHG tailoring units and whichever such units are available, do not have the capacity to meet the bulk demand.
“The only option left with the selected units is to procure ready made uniforms from big suppliers in outside markets. Under such circumstances the final distribution of uniforms may take at least another two months,” they added.
The instruction of the School & Mass Education department to go for tender at the block level for procurement of uniforms is a departure from the usual practice of uniforms being supplied by the School Management Committees (SMCs) in tandem with the headmasters of respective schools. The respective SMCs used to procure uniforms from bulk suppliers and complete distribution much before the I-Day celebration.
Many students eagerly waiting for new uniforms to participate in the I-Day have started inquiring from their schools and getting disappointing replies. Additionally, the instruction of the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) issued in May for supply of shoes, socks, track pant and T-shirt to each student with opening of schools in June has not yet been distributed. An amount of Rs 500 has been earmarked for each student under SSA.
Admitting that it would take some time, district project coordinator for SSA AK Pradhan said distribution of uniforms at the level of BEOs is getting processed.