Cattle smuggler hurt in gunfight with police in Odisha

KEONJHAR: A suspected cattle smuggler was critically injured in a shootout with police within the Harichandanpur police station limits in Keonjhar on Saturday night.

Acting on a tip-off about cattle rustling, a police team intercepted three vehicles near Kulatakuni village. In an attempt to escape, the cattle smugglers allegedly opened fire on the police, forcing the officers to retaliate.

During the exchange of gunfire, Arif Khan, a suspected smuggler from Santarapur, sustained two bullet wounds to his leg and collapsed on the spot.

The police team immediately rushed him to the district headquarters hospital, where he is stated to be in critical condition. Two policemen were also injured in the attack and are currently receiving treatment at Harichandanpur health centre.

As of Sunday morning, the police have detained five people for questioning in connection with the incident.