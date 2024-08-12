Former Odisha DGP’s son Bitti Mohanty, who was convicted in German tourist rape, dies of stomach cancer

BHUBANESWAR: Bittihottra Mohanty, son of a former DG-ranked officer who was convicted for raping a German tourist in 2006, died of stomach cancer while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Bitti, the only son of 1972 batch IPS officer Bidya Bhusan Mohanty, was sentenced to seven years in jail after he was found guilty of raping a German tourist in Alwar in 2006. He was 25 and a management student at a Delhi-based institute at the time of the incident.

He was convicted by the fast-track court in Alwar within 15 days of his arrest on April 12, 2006. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court upheld his conviction on October 4 of the same year.

Later, on November 20, 2006, he was granted a 14-day parole to visit his ailing mother in Cuttack. As per the parole order, he had to go back to jail on December 4, 2006, but he absconded.

After seven years, he was arrested from Kerala's Kannur in 2013. He was living there and landed a job after assuming the identity of Raghav Rajan by producing fake documents.

Following his re-arrest, the lower court in Rajasthan sentenced him to three months imprisonment for absconding during his parole.

Earlier in April, the apex court upheld the Rajasthan High Court's verdict of a seven-year jail sentence to Bitti. A two-judge bench did not find any merit in the special leave petition (SLP) filed by Bitti who had moved the apex court challenging his sentence ordered by the Rajasthan HC.

In May, the Supreme Court's two-judge vacation bench rejected Bitti's plea for his early release but allowed him to surrender at Choudwar circle jail in Cuttack.

Bitti, who was undergoing chemotherapy in Odisha, had sought release after serving five years of his seven-year jail sentence.