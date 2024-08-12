Kandhamal Collector summoned by Orissa HC

PHULBANI: The Orissa High Court has issued a personal appearance notice to the Kandhamal collector regarding the unresolved no-confidence motion in Phulbani municipality.

On July 23, Smitarani Mohanty, chairperson of Phulbani Municipality, was removed from her post through a no-confidence motion. However, no notification or communication has been issued to appoint a new administrator, leaving the municipality without leadership. Councillors have expressed concern over the stalled development work.

As per Section 52 of the Odisha Municipal Act, after a no-confidence motion is passed, the district magistrate is required to notify the state government and assume the chairperson’s responsibilities until a new one is elected. Stating that no action was taken, councillor Mrutunjya Pera sought the intervention of the Orissa High Court.

The High Court, recognising the seriousness of the situation, has directed the Kandhamal collector-cum-district magistrate, Ashish Iswar Patil, to appear before the Court on August 21, 2024.

However, Patil said that all relevant documents have been sent to the government, and he has no further role in the matter.

The Phulbani municipality has 13 elected councillors - seven from the BJD, four from the BJP, and two independents. In the recent no-confidence motion, 11 councillors, including members from the BJD, two from the BJP, and both independents, voted against the BJP chairperson.