Potato price heat prompts CM Mohan Charan Majhi to call Mamata again

BHUBANESWAR: Finding no other way to resolve the ongoing potato crisis arising out of restriction imposed on supply by the West Bengal government, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for the second time on Sunday.

Majhi told the West Bengal CM that normalcy in potato supply was restored after his discussion with her in New Delhi. However, the state encountered the problem again a few days later. He requested immediate intervention of his WB counterpart to normalise potato supply and Banerjee assured to take appropriate steps to resolve the issue, said the chief minister’s office (CMO) here.

The chief minister had taken up the matter with his West Bengal counterpart after the governing council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi on July 27.

Majhi dialled the West Bengal chief minister hours after the administration in the neighbouring state installed CCTV cameras along its border to check the movement of potato laden trucks entering Odisha through alternate routes.

However, despite restriction on transportation from the WB government, about 25 truckloads of the tuber arrived at Aiginia, the major vegetable stockyard of the city.