Odisha develops strategy to combat rising elephant conflicts

BARIPADA: The Odisha government is developing a statewide strategy to address the escalating man-animal conflict, particularly involving elephants, announced Minister for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, during the World Elephant Day Workshop here on Monday.

Khuntia expressed concern over the challenges posed by elephants entering croplands and human settlements, attributing the issue to ecological imbalances such as deforestation. He emphasised the need for humans to change their behaviour and treat elephants with care.

Acknowledging the property damage and human casualties caused by elephant attacks, the Minister stated that compensation alone is insufficient. “The government is consulting experts, scientists, and researchers to develop long-term solutions, including measures to address food scarcity for elephants, preventing them from encroaching on human areas,” he further stated.

Khuntia also spoke on the frequent entry of elephants from neighbouring West Bengal and Jharkhand into Mayurbhanj. He stressed the need to revamp elephant corridors and address power supply issues in forest-adjacent areas.

Regional chief conservator of forests Prakash Chand Gogineni, said that a recent census identified 204 elephants in Similipal and its surrounding areas, with 105 elephants in Rasgovindpur, Betnoti, and Balasore. “Public behaviour is paramount in minimising conflict with elephants,” he added.

Founder of Save Elephant Foundation Trust Debabrata Swain spoke on the need to reintroduce bamboo grass in Similipal forests to reduce elephant nuisance by providing sufficient food.

The event was organised by Save Elephant Foundation Trust and Similipal Tiger Conservation Foundation.