Former chief engineer owning 10 flats, seven plots, Mercedes car arrested in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested former chief engineer of Roads and Buildings (Civil) Tara Prasad Mishra for allegedly accumulating wealth and assets worth over crores, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Vigilance officials said Mishra and his family members were found in possession of 10 high value flats in Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda, seven plots, 2.55 kg gold , 370 gm diamond and bank deposits of over Rs 2.70 crore along with Rs 6 lakh cash, two luxurious cars including a Mercedes Benz and costly watches among others.

The retired officer, however, failed to give a satisfactory answer about their possession and was arrested accordingly. The anti-graft agency on Monday had raided multiple properties linked to Mishra in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

The Vigilance also confirmed that the officer also travelled to at least seven countries - UAE, Vietnam, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada and Thailand.

Mishra had served at different places including Idco Bhawanipatna and Panikoili divisions. He was promoted to the rank of superintending engineer and posted at Cuttack from 2019-21 before being promoted as chief engineer (R&B), Bhubaneswar. He retired in June 2023. Vigilance officials said further investigation is on.