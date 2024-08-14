Odisha HC directs OPSC secretary to clarify mark revision in dental surgeon exams

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed personal appearance of the secretary, of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), on August 20 to clarify the results of examination for recruitment of dental surgeons by the state government.

The direction came on a writ appeal filed by OPSC challenging an order issued by a single judge regarding recruitment of dental surgeons in Group-A, (Junior) of Odisha Medical Services (Dental) Cadre posts on February 23, 2022. The single judge had directed the commission to recommend for appointment the names of candidates who after revaluation scored more than the cut-off marks fixed earlier.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho said, “Taking into account the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case resulting out of revision in the marks scored by the aspirants for the dental surgeon posts in the written examination, after the recommendations were already made by the OPSC, it is desirable to direct the secretary OPSC to appear before this court with all the relevant records of the two results (pre-revised and post-revised).”

The secretary will have to produce charts based on pre-revaluation and post-revaluation of the answer sheets, taking into account the number of vacancies (category-wise) for the court to appreciate as to whether there has been violation of Article 14 (Equality before law) and 16 (Equal opportunity in matter of employment or appointment) of the Constitution of India to ensure more meritorious cancdidates have not been left out, the bench stated.