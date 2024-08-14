Pest menace threatens paddy crops amid continuous rains in Odisha

JEYPORE: Continuous rains and wet weather conditions in the Jeypore region have led to a massive pest outbreak in the paddy fields, causing concern among farmers.

Over a thousand hectares of paddy fields in Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda, Kotpad, and Borrigumma are now affected by pests. The relentless heavy rains over the past three weeks have resulted in waterlogged fields, creating favourable conditions for pests, particularly cutworms, to thrive.

The situation is dire as most farmers had just completed transplanting their crops. However, the stagnant water in the fields is hindering proper drainage, leading to the proliferation of pests.

Most farmers notice that their plants are turning lean and yellowish day by day, a sign of the increasing pest menace. “We are facing pest attacks, especially from cutworms and stem borers, in various paddy areas. Unfortunately, we can’t spray pesticides effectively due to the standing water in the fields,” said Sukria Pradhan, a farmer from Girila panchayat in Kotpad block.

Narendra Pradhan, leader of the Koraput Krushak Kalyan Manch, expressed frustration over the situation, stating that the pest attacks are worsening daily. “Poor farmers are helpless because subsidised pesticides are not available as needed from the agriculture department. Farmers are reluctant to visit different offices for a mere Rs 500 subsidy when a litre of pesticide costs over Rs 1,500,” he said.

Pradhan called for an immediate survey of the affected areas by the district agriculture department and demanded that subsidised pesticides be provided directly to the affected villages.

Some farmers are waiting for better weather to spray pesticides, as the heavy downpours wash away the chemicals.

Despite repeated attempts, Koraput chief district agriculture officer Pradip Mohanty was unavailable for comment.