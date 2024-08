BERHAMPUR: Unidentified miscreants looted an unmanned ATM at Kanisi Hata under Golanthara police limits on the outskirts of the city late on Monday night.

The thieves broke into the UCO Bank ATM, located near NH-16, and decamped with Rs 5,73,300 in cash.

According to sources, the robbers used a gas cutter to open the ATM from the left side. After taking the cash, they closed the shutter and fled the scene. The robbery was found by bank officials early on Tuesday morning. Assistant branch manager of the bank Shibaram Panda filed a complaint with the Golanthara police. Based on the complaint, IIC Vivekananda Swain, along with a scientific team, visited the spot and began an investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the miscreants arrived in a white car and tampered with the nearby CCTV camera. A case has been registered, and police are examining CCTV footage from NH-16 and nearby areas. Most of the ATMs in Berhampur and its outskirts remain unguarded, raising concerns about security.