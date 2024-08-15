Kolkata horror: AIIMS services hit as medicos go on strike in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Protests by three associations of doctors and medical students over the rape and murder of an on-duty resident at RG Kar medical college and hospital in Kolkata, took a toll on health services at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Holding placards, the protesting doctors and students demanded suspension of the then principal of the medical college, prompt justice for the victim’s family and implementation of Central Protection Act (CPA) for healthcare professionals.

While academic activities, elective OPDs and ward services suffered significantly as the resident doctors, interns and students joined the strike, a few elective surgeries were either cancelled or postponed owing to the day-long protest.

Sources said more than 3,000 patients visit AIIMS OPD on a daily basis and 75 surgeries are planned in its 25 modular OTs. Faculty members could manage to treat nearly half of the patients and conduct 60 per cent surgeries on the day.

“As part of solidarity with the nationwide strike, we staged a demonstration to protest the barbaric act. We demand assurance of safety and security for doctors through strict laws, especially implementation of CPA and justice for the victim’s family,” said Dr Deepak Ghuge, a member of Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA).

The healthcare professionals have long been subjected to assaults in hospitals across the country and the incident in the neighbouring state is a tragic reminder of the grave dangers faced by the medical fraternity, said the agitating doctors.

However, AIIMS authorities said emergency services remained unaffected despite protests by the RDA, interns association and students association. Medical superintendent Dr DK Parida said all planned surgeries were conducted and faculty members, including professors and additional professors managed the OPD services.