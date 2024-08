BHUBANESWAR: As countdown for the by-election to lone Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha has started following resignation of former BJD MP Mamata Mohanta, state BJP president Manmohan Samal has emerged a front-runner for the seat.

Even as a few other names are doing the rounds, including Mohanta’s renomination as a BJP candidate, speculations about Samal getting party nomination have begun to get louder after his sudden visit to New Delhi. Samal had led the BJP to a stupendous victory in the recent elections but lost from Chandbali Assembly constituency by a narrow margin.

Samal had dashed off to New Delhi on Sunday and met several senior leaders including party’s national president JP Nadda and general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh. He was called there to finalise the candidate for Rajya Sabha seat, sources said.

“There are two possible situations. If Samal is the first choice, then the central leadership may have conveyed him about the party’s decision. Else, he may have been asked to suggest names after consultation with the state leaders including MPs and MLAs,” a senior leader said.

As August 21 is the last date for filing nomination, there is every possibility that the issue of Rajya Sabha candidate has been finalised during the two-day stay of Samal in Delhi. In all probability, the BJP parliamentary board will take a call within a couple of days, the sources added.

It was earlier decided that the issue will be taken up with party MLAs and MPs after the two-day orientation programme of newly-elected members of the Assembly. Nadda was scheduled to attend the valedictory session on August 18. Samal was called to Delhi after Nadda cancelled his visit to the state due to some pressing engagements.

Prior to the resignation of Mohanta from Rajya Sabha and BJD, there have been speculations that Samal has been offered the post of deputy chairperson of the State Planning Board. Talks of Samal entering Rajya Sabha, however, became more intense after Mohanta joined the BJP.

While Mohanta’s renomination from BJP for the Upper House is not ruled out, former state president Samir Mohanty is also stated to be in the race for the seat.