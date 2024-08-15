Odisha: Sambalpur Municipal Corporation signs pact for storm water drainage master plan

SAMBALPUR: In a significant move to address the longstanding drainage challenges in Sambalpur, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has signed an agreement with Ecometrix Consultants Pvt. Ltd (EMC) for the preparation of a Storm Water Drainage Master Plan and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the SMC area.
The pact was formalised on Tuesday.
EMC, a Bhubaneswar-based firm, secured the contract through a competitive bidding process. The preparation of the master plan and DPR will involve an investment of Rs 2.46 crore. Prior to finalising EMC, a committee comprising executive engineers, representatives from various departments, and technical experts reviewed proposals from several service providers to ensure the project’s requirements and technicalities were thoroughly understood.
The master plan and DPR are slated for completion within a year. A comprehensive survey will cover an area of 353 square kilometre, home to approximately 3.5 lakh residents across 41 municipal wards in Sambalpur. The project will commence with ward-wise stakeholder consultations, enabling the technical team to engage with local residents and identify specific drainage issues in each ward.
The master plan will focus on the development of key watercourses, including Malti Jore, Harad Jore, Dhobi Jore, Tangara Nalla, Mandalia Nullah, Power Channel, and all primary, secondary, and tertiary drains within the SMC area of Sambalpur district.
“This will be the first-ever comprehensive drainage master plan designed to make the city free from floods, inundation, and waterlogging with a robust storm water drainage system,” said SMC commissioner Vedbhushan.
Following the signing of the agreement, the commissioner urged all departmental representatives and stakeholders to cooperate fully by providing necessary data and information. He emphasised that this collaboration will be crucial in devising a long-term drainage solution to ensure a flood-free Sambalpur.
Currently, waterlogging issues are most severe in the low-lying areas of the city, including Sakhipara, Chandan Nagar, Charbhati, Mandalia, Binakhandi, Balibandha, Govindtola, Hirakud Colony, Housing Board Colony, Modipara, and Kumbharpara. These problems are primarily due to outdated and narrow drains.
Moreover, localities near the Mahanadi river face flood-like situations when backwater from the dam inundates the city. Although the implementation of the new drainage system will take time, it is expected to resolve the issues that have persisted for over two decades.