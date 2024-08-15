Odisha: Sambalpur Municipal Corporation signs pact for storm water drainage master plan

SAMBALPUR: In a significant move to address the longstanding drainage challenges in Sambalpur, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has signed an agreement with Ecometrix Consultants Pvt. Ltd (EMC) for the preparation of a Storm Water Drainage Master Plan and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the SMC area.

The pact was formalised on Tuesday.

EMC, a Bhubaneswar-based firm, secured the contract through a competitive bidding process. The preparation of the master plan and DPR will involve an investment of Rs 2.46 crore. Prior to finalising EMC, a committee comprising executive engineers, representatives from various departments, and technical experts reviewed proposals from several service providers to ensure the project’s requirements and technicalities were thoroughly understood.

The master plan and DPR are slated for completion within a year. A comprehensive survey will cover an area of 353 square kilometre, home to approximately 3.5 lakh residents across 41 municipal wards in Sambalpur. The project will commence with ward-wise stakeholder consultations, enabling the technical team to engage with local residents and identify specific drainage issues in each ward.