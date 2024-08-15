Seven cops axed for link with ganja mafia in Odisha's Machkund police station

JEYPORE: In an unprecedented move, seven police personnel, including two officers of Machkund outpost, were suspended after allegations of their involvement with a local ganja mafia came to the fore.

This also marked the largest number of suspensions in the district’s police history.

Sources reveal that for some time, the Koraput district police administration has been investigating claims of illegal links between certain officers at Machkund police station and the ganja mafia. Recent events, including the release of several ganja traffickers while a seizure was underway, brought in further scrutiny.

Having received indications of misconduct, Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar initiated a probe into the Machkund police station on Monday, which continued through Tuesday. The investigation uncovered evidence linking seven officials to the ganja syndicate. As a result, these personnel —comprising three sub-inspectors, two Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) personnel, and two home guards - were suspended and reassigned to the Koraput police headquarters for further interrogation.

Although the police administration has not disclosed detailed information about the suspensions, sources suggest that four additional officers, including two trainee assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and constables, are also under the lens for alleged involvement in the ganja operations.

Sonkar confirmed the suspensions, stating, “We cannot yet pinpoint the exact nature of the officers’ connections to the ganja mafia. However, the evidence so far has warranted these suspensions. The investigation is on, and we will provide more details as they become clear.”

Koraput district, particularly the areas bordering Andhra Pradesh such as Anakadeli, Machkund, Lamataput, and Nandapur, is known for extensive ganja cultivation. Ganja traders frequently utilise the Machkund-Lamataput state road for smuggling operations. The Machkund police station area has been a focal point for these illegal activities.