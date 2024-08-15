Woman, son killed as wall collapses in Balijodi village of Odisha

ROURKELA: A woman and her eight-year-old son lost their lives when a wild tusker raided their mud house, causing a wall to collapse in the remote Balijodi village of Barsuan range under the Bonai Forest Division (BFD) in Sundargarh district late Tuesday night.

The incident also left the woman’s daughter injured. The girl, who was also sleeping in the house, was initially taken to Rourkela Government Hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla, for treatment.

Bonai divisional forest officer (DFO) Lalit Patra identified the deceased as Sukanti Bhokta (28) and her son Suknath (8). According to Patra, the attack occurred around 12.30 am when a single tusker broke into the house, leading to the wall collapse on the family.