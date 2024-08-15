Woman throws minor son, jumps into river in Odisha's Cuttack

CUTTACK: A 27-year-old woman threw her son into Chitroptala river before jumping herself from Nemalo bridge on Wednesday.

While the body of the 10-year-old Sk Tayar Uddin was retrieved, his mother Suhana Parbin of Maligan in Nemalo gram panchayat of Nischintakoili block is still missing.

Sources said Suhana had gone to the local market for blood test along with Tayar and his 12-year-old sister. While returning, Suhana lifted Tayar and threw him into the river. She also tried to push her daughter into the river but the latter resisted. Then she herself jumped into the river.

Though Tayar was rescued and rushed to Nischintakoili community health centre, doctors declared him brought dead. While fire personnel carried out a search operation, Suhana is yet to be traced.

The exact reason behind Suhana taking the extreme step is unclear. Her relatives, however, said she was under acute mental stress after being unable to repay a group loan she had availed from a private finance company.