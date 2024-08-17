78th Independence Day celebrated across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with the usual zeal and enthusiasm across the state.

In Malkangiri, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj hoisted the Tricolour. Speaking at a meeting of college principals, he said campuses of Plus Three and Plus Two colleges will be separated soon. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari hoisted the national flag and took salute of a parade comprising 42 contingents at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Bhawanipatna. He distributed land pattas among 50 beneficiaries at a function held in Palsipada. In Sundargarh district, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik hoisted the Tricolour at the district headquarters town.

Addressing the gathering, he said effective implementation of PMAY-Gramin, clean and safe drinking water for every rural households, augmenting employment, strengthening public sanitation and hygiene and ensuring good roads to villages are the priorities of his department. At Uditnagar ground of Rourkela, Sundargarh collector Manoj Satyaban Mahajan hoisted the Tricolour. At Rourkela Steel Plant, director in-charge Atanu Bhowmick hoisted the national flag.

The 3rd Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mundali, celebrated the 78th Independence Day with great enthusiasm, patriotic fervour, and a renewed commitment to serving the nation. The day’s celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by second-in-command Vardhman Mishra, followed by rendition of the national anthem. In his address, Mishra highlighted the importance of Independence Day and reiterated the battalion’s unwavering commitment to protecting citizens during times of disaster and crisis.

In Angul, industries like MCL, JSPL and NTPC-Kaniha celebrated Independence Day with fervour. The main event was organised at Angul where collector Abdaal M Akhtar unfurled the national flag.

In MCL, CMD Uday Anant Kaole hoisted the Tricolour and took the salute of 17 marching contingents of security personnel, NCC, Scouts and Guides and various schools. JSPL celebrated the day with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm at its Angul plant, reaffirming its commitment to nation-building. Senior management of the company including executive director in-charge Pankaj Malhan and executive director Damodar Mittal were among those present.