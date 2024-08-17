Bandh in Odisha over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

MALKANGIRI: Normal life was hit across Malkangiri district over a 24 hour bandh to protest attacks on Hindus in troubled Bangaldesh.

The bandh call was given by Malkangiri Hindu Jagaran Manch comprising various outfits like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), ISKCON and others. While vehicles remained off road, commercial establishments remained closed in urban areas including the district headquarters town. While banks also remained closed, commuters had a tough time as buses including those of OSRTC and private ones remained off road.

As communication remained disrupted in the district, Jeypore-based Vikram Dev University controller of examinations Ranjan Kumar Pradhan postponed the under-graduate second semester examination in different degree colleges which was scheduled to begin from 10 am and end on 1 pm.

The members of the manch demanded identification of Bangladeshi infiltrators staying illegally in the district and arrangements to send them back to the country. The government, last year, in the Assembly had informed that around 1,04,000 Bangalideshis are illegally residing in Malkangiri, they said.