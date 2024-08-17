Kolkata horror: VIMSAR students, house surgeons’ protest affects health services

SAMBALPUR: Patient care was partially affected at VIMSAR, Burla after under-graduate and post-graduate students along with house surgeons launched a stir against mob attack on doctors and students protesting at RG Kar Government Medical College in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a lady doctor.

Classes and academic activities came to a standstill and OPD, IPD services disrupted due to agitation. However, emergency services like emergency OT, labour, and ICU remained unaffected.

On Thursday, the students took out a rally over the issue. They started the agitation on the day by staging a dharna on the hospital premises holding placards and shouting slogans. The students and doctors threatened to continue the agitation for an indefinite period, until their demands are met.

President of junior doctors union at VIMSAR, Punit Chhabria, said, what happened at RK Kar Medical College could have been prevented if adequate safety measures were put in place. It is the responsibility of the hospital authorities and government to ensure a safe workplace for doctors.

“What happened after other doctors protested for their colleague was equally unfortunate. We will continue our strike until our demand to provide justice to our fellow doctors in RG Kar Medical College is not met. We have withdrawn from OPD, IPD, and elective OTs. Our seniors including professors and assistant professors, may however continue to serve if they wish,” he added.

Punit added that safety concerns for women in almost every medical college in the country continues. “We have demanded of VIMSAR authorities to install CCTV cameras and properly light up isolated areas or places where movement of women is frequent on the premises to make them feel safe. There should be rooms and toilets for residents, separate for male and female and attendants must not be allowed in the facilities,” he added.