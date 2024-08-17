Maoist camp busted in Odisha, several items seized

BHAWANIPATNA: A Maoist camp was busted and several incriminating material seized during a raid by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Putrimahul reserve forest within M Rampur police limits on the border of Kalahandi and Kandhamal district on Friday.

At least four SOG teams were part of the operation, launched on August 13. The teams spotted armed CPI (Maoist) cadres who opened fire on them. The teams retaliated following which the Maoists left the spot taking advantage of hilly terrain and dense forest abandoning the camp.

During search of the area in the forest, the teams recovered kit bags, 10 electric detonators, electric wire, a small axe, firecrackers, scissors, large quantities of medicines, tiffin boxes, polythene sheets, torch, splinters and Mao literature. Kalahandi SP Abilash G said the Maoist group which inhabited the camp is yet to be identified and combing operations are on in the area.