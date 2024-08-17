Odisha medicos’ candle march to protest Kolkata rape, murder

ROURKELA: Over 350 doctors and medical students held a silent candle march to protest the barbaric rape and murder of a PG medical student of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

United under the banner of Rourkela unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA), doctors of the city and medical students of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital expressed anguish over the incident and failure of the West Bengal government to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice. They demanded safety of women at the workplace and immediate delivery of justice to the family of the victim.

The protestors were led by the IMA’s Rourkela unit president Dr Satya Ranjan Das, general secretary Dr DK Sethi along with IMA women’s wing general secretary Dr Archana Barik and president Dr Purnima Dutta.