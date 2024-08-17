Stir over shortage of teachers in Odisha school

BERHAMPUR: Irate parents of students of UP School at Chaitanyapur village in Digapahandi block of Ganjam district, locked the institution for several hours to protest shortage of teachers on Friday.

Only three teachers are posted at the school where 78 students are enrolled from Class I to VIII. While the headmaster is often busy in official work, academics and other activities at the school are being managed by two teachers. The agitators said they had apprised officials of the situation but no steps were taken to post more teachers in the school.

On being informed of the protest, additional block education officer B Paik reached the school and assured the parents to place the matter with his higher-ups. Block education officer Koreshu Sethy said around 50 teacher posts are lying vacant in the block and the matter has already been placed with senior officials.