Kolkata rape-murder: Healthcare goes for a toss at VIMSAR over doctors’ agitation

SAMBALPUR: Patient care went for a toss at VIMSAR, Burla as its doctors joined a nationwide protest over the rape and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar medical college and hospital in Kolkata.

As the protest of medical students and junior doctors’ union over safety of doctors at the workplace entered its second day on Saturday, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Sambalpur extended their support to the strike, paralysing functioning of the healthcare institution.

While patients from across western Odisha depend on VIMSAR for healthcare, unaware of the protest, those from remote areas of the region had a harrowing time as the OPDs remained closed. Similarly, patients from Chhattisgarh also faced inconvenience due to the agitation.

Kin of a patient, Bhima Bhoi from Sareipali said, “I had come with my daughter from Chhattisgarh to consult a skin specialist. But we were unaware of the protest. We had planned to return by tonight but now we might have to stay here until tomorrow. It is really agonising. We understand the situation is sensitive but medical services are crucial and should not be disrupted in this manner, at least in government facilities.