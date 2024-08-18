Kolkata rape-murder: Healthcare goes for a toss at VIMSAR over doctors’ agitation

SAMBALPUR: Patient care went for a toss at VIMSAR, Burla as its doctors joined a nationwide protest over the rape and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar medical college and hospital in Kolkata.
As the protest of medical students and junior doctors’ union over safety of doctors at the workplace entered its second day on Saturday, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Sambalpur extended their support to the strike, paralysing functioning of the healthcare institution.
While patients from across western Odisha depend on VIMSAR for healthcare, unaware of the protest, those from remote areas of the region had a harrowing time as the OPDs remained closed. Similarly, patients from Chhattisgarh also faced inconvenience due to the agitation.
Kin of a patient, Bhima Bhoi from Sareipali said, “I had come with my daughter from Chhattisgarh to consult a skin specialist. But we were unaware of the protest. We had planned to return by tonight but now we might have to stay here until tomorrow. It is really agonising. We understand the situation is sensitive but medical services are crucial and should not be disrupted in this manner, at least in government facilities.
Another patient from Kuchinda said, “I had to get a few tests done and consult the doctor for a kidney-ailment. When I reached here in the morning, I realised it was futile to come to the hospital. I had taken an off from work today. I will have to come again on a weekday as there is a huge rush on Sundays.”
Earlier on Friday, house surgeons and medical students has launched a protest by staging a dharna demanding justice for the rape victim and implementation of safety measures in VIMSAR, partially paralysing patient care. Subsequently, due to the nationwide protest on the day, the premier healthcare institution came to a standstill.
However, emergency services like OT and ICU kept functioning. Similar situation prevailed in DHH and other private hospitals in the city. Later in the evening, the IMA held a protest meeting where its members condemned the incident and later took out candle rally around the town. State executive member of IMA, Sambalpur, Sanjeev Kumar Mishra said, “The show of solidarity for the female medico victim was unprecedented. However, it is unfortunate that the culprit and all others involved in suppressing the issue are still roaming free. We will continue our protest until our fellow medico gets justice.”