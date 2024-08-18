Minister Suresh Pujari’s surprise visit exposes tehsildar officials in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Suresh Pujari’s surprise visit to the tehsil office brought to fore more than one problem of governance. Upon arrival, he found the tehsildar’s chamber locked and the officer absent.

While the staff were searching for the keys, the tehsildar reached after a 20-minute delay.

Subsequently, the minister discussed with the district collector and ADM regarding the mismanagement at the tehsil office and the grievances of the public and directed them to ensure hassle-free services to the public.

“I am aware of the grievances submitted regarding the Sambalpur tehsil office. I witnessed the mismanagement myself and it seems the grievance cell had been closed for a long time. The officials here have been directed to mend their ways,” he said.

Pujari also shared plans to modernise the Revenue department by studying successful models from other states. “A team will visit Karnataka where a remarkable change has taken place in the Revenue department. We are committed to fulfil the promise of providing land pattas to all landless people,” he added.