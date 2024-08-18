Odisha Congress delegation evaluates impact of Polavaram project on Motu villages

MALKANGIRI: A Congress delegation, led by Congress Legislature Party leader and Pottangi MLA Rama Chandra Kadam, visited Motu on Saturday to assess the potential impact of the Andhra Pradesh-based Polavaram project on local villages.

Comprising of Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, Rayagada MLA Appalaswami Kadraka, Gunpur MLA Satyagit Gamang, Bissamcuttack MLA Nilamadhav Hikaka, Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khilla, Laxmipur MLA Pabitra Santa, and other leaders, the team held extensive discussions with the local population to understand how many villages under Motu tehsil will be submerged and the extent of forest and cultivable lands that will be affected by the controversial project.

They visited Binayakpur and Alma villages, which are likely to be severely impacted, and interacted with the villagers to hear their concerns. The leaders expressed alarm that despite the severe impact expected on Motu tehsil, no official assessment has been made regarding the extent of crop lands that will be affected.

They demanded compensation of `30 lakh per acre for the affected landowners and called for the immediate rehabilitation of those who will be displaced.

Additionally, the delegation urged the reduction of the Polavaram Dam’s height to minimise damage. The team announced the party will soon prepare a detailed report on the number of villages expected to be impacted by the project.