Odisha: Vigilance raids locations linked to Jajpur CT, GST assistant commissioner

JAJPUR: The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday conducted extensive searches at five locations associated with assistant commissioner of CT & GST, Enforcement unit at Jajpur Road, Binay Bhusan Tripathy. The raids were launched following allegations that Tripathy siphoned off government funds totaling over Rs 5.85 lakh.

The searches began after Vigilance authorities verified claims that Tripathy had caused financial losses to the government by failing to collect taxes and penalties from a vehicle transporting scrap goods in Jajpur.

Preliminary probe revealed while serving as AC of CT & GST Enforcement Unit in Jajpur Road, Tripathy intercepted a goods vehicle carrying MS scrap weighing about 22,240 kg, valued at Rs 8,89,600, in Ravana. Tripathy reportedly contacted the owner of the goods, demanding Rs 3,20,000 in the cash ledger as tax and an additional Rs 2,50,000 as a bribe to release the vehicle and its contents. When the bribe demand was not met, Tripathy allegedly sold the entire scrap to another dealer in violation of GST laws. He then collected the tax but misappropriated the balance amount of Rs 5,85,356.

Tripathy is accused of collecting bribes from various transporters and suppliers.